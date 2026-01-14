Umno quitting unity govt could destabilise nation, warns Tok Mat

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said history teaches that when political differences are allowed to fester unchecked, governments inevitably collapse. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan today warned that withdrawing from the unity government could risk plunging the country into instability.

At the opening of Umno’s Wanita, Youth, and Puteri wing general assemblies tonight, he called on all party members to support the party’s role in the unity government with a constructive outlook, well-founded ideas, and measured criticism.

“Should we quit the government tomorrow and let the country descend into chaos? No. That is the path of those who submit to emotion,” he said.

“That is not the work of statesmen. As the elders say: ‘Think hard and act wisely’,” he said.

