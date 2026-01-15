Akmal’s resignation as Melaka exco member isn’t necessary, says Puad

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said Dr Akmal Saleh’s decision to step down as a state exco member did not carry as much weight as resigning from the post of party youth chief.

PETALING JAYA : An Umno leader has played down youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s decision to resign as a Melaka executive councillor to “fight DAP to the end”, saying the move is not necessary.

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said taking on DAP was not a “full-time” commitment that would require Akmal to resign from the state post.

“Melaka is a Barisan Nasional (BN)-led government. Resigning as an exco in a BN-led government is not the same as leaving a Pakatan Harapan-led government,” he said in a Facebook post.

He also said Akmal’s decision to step down as a state exco member did not carry as much weight as resigning from the post of party youth chief over calls for Umno to quit the unity government.

“Akmal does not need to resign either as a Melaka exco member or as Umno Youth chief. What matters is to continue the fight, even while being part of the same government.

“That said, Akmal may have his own reasons (to step down as a state exco member),” Puad said.

Akmal said at the Umno Youth general assembly today that he had discussed his resignation as a state exco member with party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He also said that he would remain as Umno Youth chief, as Zahid and Rauf had advised him that “a warrior never deserts his friends”.

Akmal, who is Merlimau assemblyman, said his dignity and the voice of the grassroots were more important to him than government posts.

Rauf said he respected Akmal’s resignation from the state government but would wait for an official letter before deciding whether to accept it.

Akmal is currently Melaka executive councillor for rural development, agriculture and food security.

The outspoken Umno Youth chief has frequently locked horns with DAP leaders over various issues despite the two parties being allies in the federal and state governments.