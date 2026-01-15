Border control agency foils bid to smuggle 2,000kg of pork from Thailand

The pork, worth an estimated RM66,000, was discovered and seized at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security complex. (Bernama pic)

ALOR SETAR : The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) foiled an attempt to smuggle 2,000kg of pig carcasses into the country without valid import documents at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex yesterday.

Bukit Kayu Hitam AKPS commander Nasarudin M Nasir said an inspection of a cargo vehicle was carried out at about 6.30am, during an operation at the ICQS heavy cargo vehicle route.

He said the vehicle was directed to a weighbridge, where its gross weight was recorded at 4,200kg. Further inspection found its net weight to be 2,200kg. A subsequent inspection led to the discovery of the illegal load comprising 2,000kg of pig carcasses.

“The pork, estimated to be worth about RM66,000, was seized as the importation of pork from Thailand is strictly prohibited due to the threat of African swine fever,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 11(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011.

AKPS also denied entry to nine foreign nationals who attempted to enter Malaysia through the Bukit Kayu Hitam entry point yesterday.

Nasarudin said the group comprised one man and five Bangladeshi women who were refused entry as they were not permitted to enter Malaysia via land routes.

A Taiwanese man and an Indian national were also denied entry on suspicion of intending to overstay by misusing their social visit passes.

“Meanwhile, a woman from Hong Kong was refused entry as her name was on the department’s suspect list,” Nasarudin said.

He said the refusals were made in accordance with the Immigration Act 1959/63, and that the individuals involved were instructed to return via Thailand to their countries of origin.