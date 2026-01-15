Irish teen sues Malaysian psychiatrist who sexually abused her

In December 2024, the Circuit Criminal Court in Dublin sentenced Amirul Arif Yunos to eight and a half years in prison for grooming and sexually abusing the teenage girl. (Wikipedia pic)

PETALING JAYA : An Irish teenager and her parents have sued a Malaysian child psychiatrist who is currently serving more than eight years in jail for grooming and sexually abusing her.

The parents and the victim, now 18, are also suing the Health Service Executive (HSE), which is the Irish public healthcare system, the Irish Independent reported.

The suit, which names Amirul Arif Yunos as the first respondent, was filed in the High Court.

Lawyer Freda Murphy said they were waiting for the HSE to submit its notice of particulars, which would be part of its defence, after which the family would file medical reports to detail the impact of the abuse on the victim and her family.

In December 2024, Amirul was sentenced to eight and a half years in jail by the Circuit Criminal Court in Dublin for grooming and sexually abusing the girl.

He had pleaded guilty to six counts of engaging in a sexual act with a child, one count of sexually exploiting a child, and one of meeting a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Amirul was reportedly working with Ireland’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services centre in Clonskeagh, Dublin, at the time the offences were committed.

The girl was 15 when Amirul committed most of the offences against her, and 16 when the final incident occurred in September 2023.

Amirul will reportedly be released in less than four years given that he has qualified for a 25% remission of his sentence. He will be deported to Malaysia after his release.