KJ, Nazri arrive with Akmal at Umno Youth AGM

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh arrived for the wing’s annual general assembly this morning with former federal ministers Khairy Jamaluddin and Nazri Aziz in his entourage.

Akmal led the pack as they entered the hall at Menara Dato Onn, with Khairy, a former Umno Youth chief, blending in seamlessly in his white baju Melayu.

This marks Khairy’s first return to Umno’s headquarters and its general assembly since his sacking from the party in January 2023 for breaching party discipline during the 15th general election.

He had been openly critical of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the lead-up to the 2022 election, especially after Barisan Nasional fielded him to contest the urban Pakatan Harapan stronghold of Sungai Buloh.

Khairy lost the contest to PKR’s R Ramanan by 2,693 votes.

Since leaving Umno, Khairy has remained active in public discourse as a radio presenter and co-host of the political podcast Keluar Sekejap.

In October, there were reports that he was set to rejoin Umno after obtaining Zahid’s “blessing” to return.

Yesterday, Khairy posted a picture of himself and Zahid at a prayer ceremony for Malaysia’s second prime minister, the late Abdul Razak Hussein.