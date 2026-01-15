Kok files report over viral ‘halal certification for pigs’ fake article

A screenshot of a viral article falsely quoting Teresa Kok as saying that halal certification should be provided for pigs. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : DAP’s Teresa Kok has lodged a police report over a fake article that has gone viral on social media which quoted her as allegedly saying halal certification for pigs is appropriate.

In a Facebook post today, she said she and her assistant had gone to the Sri Petaling police station to lodge the report and also informed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission about the matter.

According to her report, Kok had received WhatsApp messages from friends alerting her to the article, which had been shared by at least 18 Facebook accounts.

“This false and defamatory article has damaged my reputation and portrayed me as an instigator of racial and religious tensions, undermining societal harmony,” the Seputeh MP said.

“I urge the police to investigate all social media account owners who published this inflammatory article and take appropriate legal action.”