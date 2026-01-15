Melaka CM respects Akmal’s decision to resign but will wait for official letter

Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh with Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh at the Umno Youth general assembly today.

KUALA LUMPUR : Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh today said he respected Dr Akmal Saleh’s resignation from the state government but would wait for an official letter before deciding whether to accept it.

“It will all depend on our discussion later,” he told reporters after attending the Umno Youth general assembly here.

Rauf also said the state government respected Akmal’s stance as the wing’s chief and would look into the best way to manage the matter.

Earlier today, Akmal announced his resignation as a Melaka executive councillor effective next week, to “fight DAP to the end”.

Akmal, who is currently the Melaka executive councillor for rural development, agriculture and food security, had cited “dignity and principles” in deciding to step down from his post.

He also said he had discussed the matter with Rauf and party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The outspoken Umno Youth chief has frequently locked horns with DAP leaders despite the two parties being allies in the federal and state governments.

Last week, Akmal said it was perhaps time to “step aside” after Zahid rejected his call for Umno to leave the government and revive its cooperation with PAS under Muafakat Nasional.