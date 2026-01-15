RTS Link on track for completion by year end, says Loke

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said trains are already being tested on tracks in Johor Bahru. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Construction of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link connecting Malaysia and Singapore is progressing smoothly and expected to be completed on schedule by the end of this year, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said today.

He said most physical infrastructure works were complete, with the project now in the process of installing the RTS systems.

“Inside the stations, the buildings and structural works are complete. We are now installing the systems ahead of testing, which is essential before operations can begin. Extensive testing will be carried out over the coming months.

“The trains are already being tested on tracks in Johor Bahru, and we expect everything to progress smoothly so the project can be completed by December and begin operations in January 2027,” he told reporters.

Loke said a new bill to enable joint or co-located border controls for the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link, to be tabled during the next parliamentary session, was crucial before the start of operations.

“Without this law, we cannot establish co-located customs, immigration and quarantine stations, which would allow Singaporean officers at Bukit Chagar and Malaysian officers at Woodlands North.

“This is a bilateral cooperation and understanding that is crucial to ensuring the effectiveness of the RTS,” he said.