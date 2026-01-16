DAP kept in check so why harp on ‘UmDAP’, says Umno delegate

Selayang Umno chief Hasnal Rezua Merican Habib Merican said Umno has been a bulwark for Malay-Muslim interests in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration.

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno is keeping DAP in check in the unity government, a Selangor Umno delegate said today, and questioned the continued use of the “UmDAP” label to denigrate Umno’s relationship with DAP as a government coalition partner.

Hasnal Rezua Merican Habib Merican.

“We have not given in (to DAP’s demands), so why are we still being called UmDAP?” he asked in his speech at the Umno general assembly today. He cited Umno’s opposition to DAP’s push for the revival of local council elections, recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate and passing of the Urban Renewal Bill 2025.

Hasnal said Umno must intensify efforts to clarify the narrative around its role in the unity government and regain grassroots support, saying the party had failed to address negative perceptions among Malays.

He said Umno must continue to emphasise that its partnership with Pakatan Harapan came out of necessity after Perikatan Nasional did not abide by the request of the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a unity government to be formed after the November 2022 general election.