I could win Jasin seat if I work with DAP, says Akmal

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said he is no agent of Perikatan Nasional, but an agent of Malay unity. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh says that if he were self-centred and prioritised his own political interests, he could choose to “sit with DAP” – but he prefers to stick to his principles and foster Malay-Muslim unity.

He also said in a media interview that he was no agent of other politicians, but only an agent for Malay unity. He dismissed claims by critics that he is a Perikatan Nasional agent, stating that his advocacy for Malay-Muslim unity involves PAS as well.

Akmal, who is also Jasin Umno division chief, said he was confident he could win the Jasin parliamentary seat, currently held by Zulkifli Ismail of PAS, if he opted to work with DAP.

“If I want to win in Jasin, I would gladly sit with DAP. Because when you combine Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan votes, I could win big there. But this is not about me – this is something bigger than myself,” he said in an interview with MalaysiaGazette.

“Malay-Muslim unity is more important. People may say I am merely talking rhetoric, but I have been consistent on this from day one until today.”

Akmal has frequently locked horns with DAP leaders despite the two parties being allies in the federal and state governments, with DAP Youth also repeatedly challenging him to quit the Melaka government.

Yesterday, he announced at the Umno Youth assembly he was resigning as Melaka executive councillor, effective next week.

He said he had discussed the matter with party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh. However, the Merlimau assemblyman added that he would remain as Umno Youth chief, as Zahid and Rauf had told him that “a warrior never deserts his friends.”

No PN agent, but a Malay unity agent

Dismissing claims that he is a PN agent, Akmal described himself as an “agent of Malay unity”, as the community has been divided and in conflict for many years.

“When the Malays, who are the majority, are divided among too many parties, their political power is eroded. When Malay political power is weakened, some people take advantage of it,” he said.

Akmal had previously urged Umno to leave the unity government and work with PAS to revive the now-defunct Muafakat Nasional.

However, Zahid rejected the proposal, insisting that Umno would remain in the unity government until the next general election.

When asked whether the vision of Malay-Muslim unity is limited to Umno, PAS, and Bersatu, Akmal said it does not have to be confined to these three parties.

“If there are Malays in PKR who share the same struggle and believe in our cause, they are most welcome. No problem,” he added.