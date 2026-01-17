Three political realities, one strategic imperative

From Zambry Abdul Kadir

In addressing the Umno general assembly, party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi underscored three unavoidable political realities confronting Umno today.

Taken together, these realities lead to one clear conclusion: Umno and Barisan Nasional must redefine their value proposition and undertake a comprehensive rebranding to regain public trust and relevance.

Reality of coalition politics, stability as a core value

The first reality is that Malaysia has entered a permanent era of coalition politics. The age of single-party dominance has ended. In this environment, Umno-BN’s value proposition can no longer rest on historical authority, but on its capacity to manage coalitions with maturity, discipline, and purpose.

This necessitates rebranding Umno-BN as a pillar of political stability, a credible manager of diversity and competing interests, and a consensus builder rather than a source of confrontation.

Coalition politics should no longer be framed as a compromise of principles, but as a formidable value-add that reflects political maturity and national responsibility.

Changing dynamics of Malay politics and identity

The second reality is the profound shift in Malay political dynamics and identity contestation. Malay voters and Malaysian voters in general today are increasingly exposed to emotive, populist, and polarising narratives.

Umno’s renewed value proposition must clearly articulate that it is not merely defending Malay interests, but empowering the Malays to compete, lead, and succeed in the future.

Rebranding Umno as the voice of progressive Malays means championing social mobility and economic opportunity; leading conversations on education, innovation, and jobs; and framing Islam as a moral compass for unity and progress, not division.

This positions Umno distinctly from parties that thrive on fear-based or exclusionary politics.

Courage to reform as a test of credibility

The third reality lies within Umno itself. Public confidence today depends not only on policies, but on whether a party demonstrates the courage to confront its internal challenges.

A credible value proposition requires structural reforms that make the party more responsive and transparent; a cultural shift away from rigid hierarchies and personality-driven politics; and genuine space for new leadership, ideas, and professional talent.

Rebranding without internal reform will be superficial. Conversely, visible internal change becomes a powerful signal of leadership and integrity.

Integrating the 3 realities

When these three realities are integrated, the strategic direction becomes clear.

Coalition politics demands stability and pragmatism, Malay political dynamics demand a progressive and future-oriented narrative, while internal realities demand courage and reform.

Together, they define a new Umno-BN value proposition: a coalition anchor that delivers stability, a progressive Malay voice that leads national renewal, and a party brave enough to reform itself in the service of the people.

Rebranding Umno-BN, therefore, is not about optics or slogans.

It is about realigning the party’s identity, conduct, and message with the expectations of today’s electorate.

Zambry Abdul Kadir is Barisan Nasional secretary-general. He is also a senator and the higher education minister.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.