2 foreign workers killed as lorry overturns while overtaking

A lorry carrying palm oil pesticide overturned while travelling between two Felda settlements in Pahang. (PDRM pic)

KUANTAN : Two Bangladeshi men were killed after a lorry they were in overturned while the driver was attempting to overtake a car near Kampung Perwira Jaya in Rompin today.

Rompin district police chief Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said Md Kader, 34, and Md Dalim, 30, both oil palm plantation workers, died at the scene.

The lorry transporting palm oil pesticide was travelling from Felda Redong to Felda Selancar when the accident occurred at about 2.25pm, Sharif said.

The lorry, driven by a 45-year-old man, is believed to have lost control while attempting to overtake a car, with the lorry skidding to the left and overturning.

Another passenger, aged 41, suffered serious head injuries and was receiving treatment in hospital, while the driver, who did not hold a driving licence, escaped unhurt.

“The police will take action against the owner of the lorry for allowing it to be driven by a person without a driving licence,” he said.