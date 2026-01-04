2 UiTM students die as bike skids into guard rail

Two 19-year-old students at UiTM Rembau died of head injuries after their motorcycle crashed at about 4pm. (PDRM pic)

SEREMBAN : Two students of Universiti Teknologi Mara died after their motorcycle skidded off the road on the way to Pekan Lubok Cina at about 4pm today.

Rembau district police chief Hasani Hussain said Ismawanie Husna Ismail, 19, and Nur Ain Zulaisya Zahrain, 19, died at the scene.

The two were diploma students at the UiTM Rembau campus.

Hasani said the students were travelling in good weather but when they reached a bend, the Yamaha NVX motorcycle ridden by Ismawanie is believed to have lost control and skidded to the side and hit a guardrail.