Teen killed in 8-motorcycle crash

Police said seven of the motorcyclists were injured and treated at the Seberang Jaya Hospital. (Facebook pics)

BUKIT MERTAJAM : A teenage boy was killed and seven others were injured in an eight-motorcycle crash at Km8.2 of the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway this morning.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Helmi Aris said a preliminary investigation found that all the motorcycles were heading from Seberang Perai to Kulim when the crash occurred.

“A motorcycle is believed to have lost control and skidded, causing the other motorcycles to crash into each other,” he said in a statement.

The victim, 18, hit the divider separating the motorcycle and car lane. He suffered severe injuries to his head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital’s forensics unit for a post-mortem.

Helmi said seven other motorcyclists, aged 18 to 22, were treated at the same hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.