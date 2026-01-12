JPN denies claims it refused to help teen obtain MyKad

JPN said the court decision pertains to the determination of the individual’s citizenship status, but its implementation must be conducted within the existing legal framework. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The national registration department (JPN) has denied claims it refused to facilitate the application of a MyKad for a 17-year-old despite a court order.

JPN said it had provided the teenager with the forms and a checklist.

“But they have not been completed and returned to JPN as of today,” it said in a statement, adding that it was committed to complying with the court order within 30 days.

It also said the teenager is required to secure a witness for the process, and that the witness could either be an elected representative, employer, village chief or government official.

However, JPN said, further document verification is needed for the teenager’s application as records show that fraudulent documents were submitted by the mother during the birth certificate application in 2008.

It said the court decision pertains to the determination of the individual’s citizenship status, but its implementation must be conducted within the existing legal framework.

“This includes the requirement for MyKad registration for individuals above the age of 16 under the late registration process.” it said.

Earlier today, lawyers for the teen urged JPN to comply with the court’s order and stop “obstructing” the application process by overwhelming him and his mother with more paperwork.

They also questioned the requirement for the teenager to obtain the signature of an “elected representative” since the court has ruled on the citizenship case.