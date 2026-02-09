Naik rubbishes claims he’s on his deathbed

Preacher Dr Zakir Naik is ‘hale and hearty’, said his lawyer. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik has denied claims on social media that he is on his deathbed at a government hospital, labelling such allegations as “unfounded”.

“It is fake news. It is an absurd claim meant to tarnish my reputation,” he told FMT.

Naik, who is currently in the country, dismissed the claims through his lawyer, Akberdin Abdul Kader.

Akberdin also described Naik as being “hale and hearty”.

The preacher was responding to a post on X that he was on a ventilator and “counting his last breath” at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

It was also claimed that he was warded in a highly secure facility with “limited access to close relatives”.

Naik’s latest denial comes some four months after he dismissed claims that he had been diagnosed with AIDS.

He had described the claims as “hate speech” spread by irresponsible people.

Akberdin previously said such claims were drummed up to tarnish Naik’s image due to his popularity.