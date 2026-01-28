Tuan Ibrahim denies PAS, Bersatu agreed to abolish PN chairman post

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said PAS and Bersatu only agreed to strengthen the presidential council.

PETALING JAYA : PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has denied Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s claim that the two parties agreed to abolish the Perikatan Nasional chairman’s post.

Tuan Ibrahim also denied that the matter was discussed at a meeting with Muhyiddin and other PAS leaders on Jan 16.

“We only agreed to strengthen the presidential council, while the mechanisms and structure would be examined (at a later date),” he told FMT.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin claimed that Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the PN chairman post as part of the opposition coalition’s restructuring.

He claimed that during the meeting, the two parties had agreed to PN’s restructuring, which would see Bersatu heading the presidential council and the executive committee being led by PAS.

Muhyiddin said the presidential council would be the highest decision-making body in terms of PN’s policies, while the executive council would handle the administrative aspects.

PN currently has no chairman following Muhyiddin’s resignation which took effect on Jan 1.

MORE TO COME