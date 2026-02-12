Probes not influenced by private interests, says MACC

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said the news reports by Bloomberg contained malicious and unfounded allegations. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has dismissed suggestions that its probes are influenced by private interests, contrary to claims in a news report.

In a statement, the anti-graft agency said all investigations undertaken by it were conducted “strictly in accordance with the law, guided by evidence, and carried out independently without fear or favour”.

“Decisions relating to prosecution are subject to prosecutorial discretion and judicial oversight by the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the court system, in line with Malaysia’s legal framework, founded on the principle of separation of powers.”

MACC was responding to a series of articles by Bloomberg, including one involving its chief commissioner, Azam Baki, and shares in a financial services company.

It went on to say that the report by Bloomberg contained malicious and unfounded allegations, which were intended to damage the commission’s reputation.

“MACC wishes to emphasise that the commission will not comment on allegations that are defamatory in nature, speculative, or that involve matters which are sub judice or subject to ongoing legal proceedings.”

