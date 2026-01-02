Senior navy officer to take legal action over Chegubard’s corruption claims

National Defence Education Centre president Sabri Zali and his lawyer, Firdaus Jumaludin, at the press conference. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National Defence Education Centre (Puspahanas) president Vice-Admiral Sabri Zali said he will take legal action against any individual or party who publishes or reposts defamatory statements against him, following allegations made by Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard.

Sabri’s lawyer, Firdaus Jumaludin, told a press conference today that Badrul, who is the Port Dickson Bersatu chief, had made allegations against Sabri that are untrue, misleading and “seriously defamatory”.

Firdaus said the allegations, including the dissemination of photos and documents by certain parties on social media, had not been verified, and that he had, therefore, handed the matter over to the authorities for further investigation.

“Since the source cannot be ascertained, we are handing this matter over to the appropriate legal process so that all questions currently circulating in the public sphere can be clarified,” he said.

Sabri was present at the press conference.

Firdaus also confirmed that Sabri had lodged a police report regarding the allegations, and that several follow-up reports would be filed.

“A police report has been lodged, and several more follow-up reports will be submitted by Sabri, as we found that this matter did not begin a few weeks ago but dates back to as early as August 2024,” he said.

Firdaus said the extent of the damage caused by the allegations warranted legal intervention, given that they had been widely circulated across social media platforms.

“The seriousness of the damage is not only at the institutional level, but has also affected family members and friends,” he said.

On Dec 31, Badrul questioned on social media the retention of a senior military officer in service despite allegations that the officer was subject to action in connection with a corruption case.

Previously, Badrul said he would disclose information on a prospective navy chief “whose appointment I blocked in 2024”, without identifying the officer involved.