PSG coach says player contract talk rumours ‘fake news’

PSG coach Luis Enrique says contract talks will stay private, dismissing the rumours as attempts to destabilise the team. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique dismissed rumours over player contract talks as “fake-news” designed to undermine the French giants.

“Right now, people are trying to destabilise us from the outside with fake news,” Luis Enrique told a press conference on Sunday.

PSG have begun contract extension negotiations with Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, both out of contract in June, and several other players, according to two sources close to the talks.

These discussions “require a lot of thought from the club, the players, the agents, and the families, as they do every year,” one of the sources said.

“It’s normal to have negotiations…But it’s private and it will remain private.

“We know what we want — that’s the most important thing. In that sense, we’re calm,” the Spaniard added.

Luis Enrique was speaking on the eve of Monday’s French Cup clash with city rivals Paris FC.

Dembele was on the mark when PSG beat Paris FC last weekend as the French capital enjoyed its first top-flight derby since 1990.