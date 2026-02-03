Ex-Newcastle forward Saint-Maximin joins Lens in Ligue 1 title bid

Club America’s French forward Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Liga MX Apertura football match between CF America and Leon in Mexico City. (AFP pic)

PARIS : Former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has joined French title contenders Lens, the Ligue 1 club announced yesterday.

Frenchman Saint-Maximin left the English side in 2023 before spells at Al Hilal, Fenerbahce and more recently CF America in Mexico.

The 28-year-old left the Mexican outfit over the weekend having condemned racist remarks directed towards his children.

Saint-Maximin has signed a six-month deal at Lens, who are just two points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

“More than the player I want to put emphasis on the man,” Lens sporting director Jean-Louis Leca said of Saint-Maximin.

“Allan gave us his word, and he made a lot of effort to join us, mainly to be closer to his family,” he added.