PSG brace for tough run as ‘strange’ Marseille come to town

Marseille supporters voiced their anger during a meeting with club officials following their disastrous Champions League campaign. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : Paris St-Germain coach Luis Enrique expects his side to be pushed hard over the closing months of the Ligue 1 season, starting with Sunday’s visit of unpredictable arch-rivals Marseille.

European champions PSG have won their last six league games but face an unexpected title challenge from a dogged Lens, who are just two points back and reached the French Cup quarter-finals in midweek.

“It’s a very hard league,” said Luis Enrique after last week’s 2-1 victory at Strasbourg, where PSG grabbed a late winner after being reduced to 10 men when Achraf Hakimi was sent off.

“Lens deserve to be up there with us. It will be difficult. Marseille and Lyon are improving as well. It’s going to be a tough end to the season.”

PSG have had a rare week between games after their surprise exit in the domestic cup but must navigate a two-legged Champions League play-off with Monaco later in February for a place in the round of 16.

Marseille seemed to be heading for the knockouts as well before an improbable turn of events sent them crashing out, provoking a furious reaction from supporters at Tuesday’s French Cup tie.

After blowing a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Paris FC last weekend, Marseille dispatched Rennes 3-0 to move on in the cup, but disgruntled supporters unfurled a series of banners to voice their anger at the club’s Champions League debacle.

“The fans are smarter and more knowledgeable than people think. They almost always tell the truth,” said Roberto De Zerbi, after players and club officials met Monday with fan representatives still smarting from the disastrous 3-0 loss at Club Brugge.

“They were disappointed about Brugge, and they’re right – it’s a match to be ashamed of.

“We have a team that gives you the impression of being very strong, so it’s normal that there are expectations. Sometimes they’re met, sometimes not.”

“It’s a strange team, hard to figure out,” added De Zerbi. “We’re looking for a bit of continuity and consistency.”

Marseille beat PSG 1-0 in September and nearly got the better of Luis Enrique’s team again in last month’s Champions Trophy in Kuwait, losing on penalties after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

PSG will be without the suspended Hakimi this weekend while winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is an injury doubt, but Ze Derbi knows Marseille will have to be at their best to win.

“PSG are the strongest team in Europe,” said De Zerbi. “I’m not saying that just because they won the last Champions League – I really believe it.”