Marseille do their work early to beat Rennes in French Cup

Marseille’s Ethan Nwaneri (left) fights for the ball with Rennes’ Sebastian Szymanski during their French Cup match. (AFP pic)

MARSEILLE : Marseille scored in the opening minutes of each half to book a place in the quarter-finals of the French Cup with a scrappy, at times fractious, 3-0 victory over visiting Rennes on Tuesday.

Marseille, who had crashed out of the Champions League in unlikely fashion last week, and then thrown away a two-goal lead at Paris FC in Ligue 1 on Saturday, calmed their nerves in the second minute on Tuesday.

Rennes midfielder Quentin Merlin dallied deep in his own area and was ambushed by Timothy Weah who passed to Amine Gouiri. The striker scuffed the ball home from close range. The quality did not improve in an error-strewn, foul-filled first half.

It took Marseille 75 seconds to score at the start; it took them just 31 seconds to double their lead after the restart.

As the home team sprung forward from midfield, Gouri found Mason Greenwood racing through an undefended inside-right channel. The English attacker advanced into the box and slotted into the far corner.

New Liverpool recruit Jeremy Jacquet, who had been caught upfield, gestured in bewilderment at his fellow Rennes defenders.

Rennes did not learn. In the 82nd minute of a scrappy match, Greenwood again found a huge space in the same area. This time he squared to substitute Pierre-Emeric Aubameyang who scored.

Marseille advanced to the last eight as they chase their first French Cup since 1989.

Paris FC, who eliminated holders and city rivals Paris Saint-Germain, travel to Lorient on Wednesday when high-flying Lens visit Troyes.