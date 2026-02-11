De Zerbi leaves Marseille ‘by mutual agreement’

Marseille’s Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi took Marseille to second place in Ligue 1 last season, behind Paris Saint-Germain. (AFP pic)

MARSEILLE : Coach Roberto De Zerbi has left Marseille “by mutual agreement”, the French club said early today, days after they were thrashed 5-0 by bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 46-year-old Italian, who had been in charge since the summer of 2024, has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

Marseille crashed out of the Champions League last month and were well beaten at PSG on Sunday to leave them fourth in Ligue 1.

After days of speculation about his future, a club statement said: “Following discussions between all stakeholders in the club’s management – the owner, president, director of football, and coach – it was decided to make a change at the helm of the first team.

“This was a difficult collective decision, taken after careful consideration in the best interests of the club, in order to respond to the sporting challenges of the end of the season,” it said.

De Zerbi took Marseille to second, behind PSG, in the league last season.

He arrived in southern France following a successful two-year stint at Premier League Brighton, where he took them to sixth in his first season.

Before that he coached the Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.