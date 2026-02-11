Newcastle beat sorry Spurs to leave Frank on the brink

Newcastle United midfielder Jacob Ramsey celebrates after scoring in the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. (AFP pic)

LONDON : Newcastle plunged Thomas Frank’s future as Tottenham boss into serious peril by winning 2-1 in north London on Tuesday to inflict another damaging home defeat on the Dane.

Jacob Ramsey’s winner secured just a third away league win of the season for the Magpies to ease the pressure that had been rising on their boss, Eddie Howe.

Spurs slip to 16th in the Premier League table and Frank was left in little doubt as to the home fans’ thoughts as they called for him to be “sacked in the morning”.

Newcastle had failed to win in their previous five games to begin the night down in 12th.

However, in the battle between the side that cannot seem to win at home against one that has struggled on the road, it was the visitors who were stronger throughout.

Newcastle bossed the first half and were denied the opening goal after Joe Willock raced clear to fire past Guglielmo Vicario only for a VAR review to rule the midfielder offside by the finest of margins.

Howe’s men did not have to wait long to take the lead when Malick Thiaw bundled in at the second attempt after his initial header was saved by Vicario in first half stoppage time.

To compound another miserable night for Tottenham, they suffered another injury blow when Wilson Odobert limped off before the break.

Spurs have badly lacked for creativity from open play throughout Frank’s first season but have compensated thanks to their strength from set pieces.

The home side levelled with their first corner as Archie Gray turned in from Pape Matar Sarr’s header back across goal just after the hour mark.

However, Tottenham were only on level terms for four minutes.

Anthony Gordon was afforded far too much space to pick out Ramsey who fired into the far corner.

A fine night for Newcastle was spoiled in the closing stages when captain Bruno Guimaraes hobbled off with what appeared to be a torn hamstring in a devastating blow to their ambitions across three competitions.

Newcastle visit Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday before a long journey to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag in the Champions League play-off round first leg next midweek.

However, victory does lift them back into the top half of the table and within three points of the top six.