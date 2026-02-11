Arsenal boss Arteta lauds ‘extraordinary’ Frank after Spurs axe

Thomas Frank became the seventh Premier League manager to lose his job so far this campaign. (AFP pic)

LONDON : Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta described Thomas Frank as “extraordinary” after the Dane was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday but said football managers are all vulnerable to the sack.

Frank was dismissed after just eight months in charge following a 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle on Tuesday, which left Spurs a mere five points above the Premier League relegation zone and without a win in their past eight top-flight games.

That means the 52-year-old will no longer be in charge when current Premier League leaders Arsenal visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a north London derby a week on Sunday.

“It is always very sad news when you have a colleague that doesn’t continue doing his job because Thomas is an excellent coach, he’s an extraordinary man, and he’s proven that in the league,” said Arteta.

The Spaniard, speaking during a pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s match at Brentford – the club Frank managed before joining Spurs in June – added: “But we know where we are.

“We know that our responsibility is beyond just performance. And results dictate what happens with us.”

Frank became the seventh Premier League manager to lose his job so far this campaign, with former Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou lasting just 39 days in charge of Nottingham Forest.

Arteta, asked if Premier League clubs are now too impatient for success, replied, “In the context of every club it is very different, but it’s always a possibility.

“But at the end as well, this league is so competitive. We are all vulnerable because anybody can beat you on the day, you know that. And that’s really tough to manage.”