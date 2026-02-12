Dyche accepts Forest axe could be looming after dismal Wolves draw

Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche faced pressure after failing to beat bottom club Wolves at the City Ground. (EPA Images pic)

NOTTINGHAM : Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche admitted volatile owner Evangelos Marinakis could decide to sack him after Wednesday’s dismal 0-0 draw against Wolves.

Forest drew a blank at the City Ground despite having 35 shots and were booed off at the final whistle.

Dyche’s side are just three points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Failing to beat the division’s bottom club could be the final straw for Marinakis, who has already sacked Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou this term.

Dyche said he was a “realist” about his precarious situation and spoke like a manager resigned to his fate.

“The owner has been fair to me, without a shadow of a doubt,” he said. “If anyone chooses to change in football now, that’s their decision. We’ve all seen it,” he said.

“If the owner wants to make a change, then that’s up to him, and that’s the way football is now, that’s just the reality of it.

“He’s been absolutely fair with me from the beginning to the end, and I’ve been fair with him and told him the truth every step of the way.”

Forest thrived under Nuno last season, securing a place in the Europa League, but the Portuguese coach was dismissed after falling out with Marinakis over transfers.

Postecoglou lasted just 39 days, but former Everton and Burnley boss Dyche said he would have no complaints if he become the latest victim of Marinakis’ demanding nature.

“Owners are owners. They don’t warm you up, it just comes, if that’s the way it goes. I’m a realist. I understand the noise here has changed significantly since the last few games,” he said.

“That’s the only thing I’m frustrated about as it’s not a terrible run. But that’s still the modern way football is.

“So if people will change it, and the owner wants to change, that is entirely up to him, but there’s no lack of respect for me to the owner on how he’s been.”