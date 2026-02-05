Lens cruise into French Cup quarters, Endrick sends Lyon through

Lens players celebrate after the final whistle in their French Cup quarter-final win against Troyes at Stade de l’Aube. (Racing club de Lens pic)

PARIS : Lens reached the quarter-finals of the French Cup on Wednesday courtesy of a 4-2 win over Troyes, while an Endrick-inspired Lyon fought past second-division Laval.

Goals by Florian Sotoca and Andrija Bulatovic, as well as a Abdallah Sima brace, saw surprise Ligue 1 title contenders Lens through their last-16 tie.

Martin Adeline had levelled before half-time for second flight leaders Troyes before three goals in eight minutes early in the second period put Pierre Sage’s side firmly in charge.

At home to Ligue 2 strugglers Laval, Lyon struggled to break down their opponents until a moment of individual excellence by Real Madrid loanee Endrick.

Following a surging run from midfielder Pavel Sulc, the 19-year-old Brazilian burst through a challenge before unleashing a rasping drive from the edge of the box to open the scoring in the 80th minute.

It was Endrick’s fifth goal in as many outings for Lyon since arriving from the Santiago Bernabeu in late December.

Lyon wrapped up their 11th consecutive victory in all competitions when Laval ‘keeper Maxime Hautbois inadvertently turned Afonso Moreira’s effort into his own net late in added time.

Struggling Nice pulled off a remarkable comeback in their last-16 tie against Montpellier to win 3-2.

The hosts found themselves trailing 2-0 midway through the second half before Kail Boudache halved the deficit with 18 minutes remaining on the clock.

Antoine Mendy netted on 89 minutes and looked to have forced extra-time, until Sofiane Diop shaped a fine curling effort beyond Montpellier goalkeeper Mathieu Michel seven minutes into injury time.

Lorient saw off fellow Ligue 1 outfit Paris FC with a 2-0 win thanks to a second-half goal by Noah Cadiou and a late Moustapha Mbow own goal.

Toulouse beat Ligue 2 Amiens 1-0 with Yann Gboho netting the winner six minutes before the interval.