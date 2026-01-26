Endrick scores hattrick to fire Lyon to thumping Ligue 1 win

Endrick’s first league goals for the club help fourth-placed Lyon extend their advantage in Ligue 1. (Lyon pic)

PARIS : Brazilian teenager Endrick, on loan from Real Madrid, announced himself to Ligue 1 with a hattrick as Lyon thrashed bottom club Metz 5-2 on Sunday.

The 19-year-old’s first league goals for the club helped fourth-placed Lyon extend their advantage over Lille, who host Strasbourg later on Sunday, to four points.

Endrick put visitors Lyon ahead at the Stade Saint-Symphorien with a clever chip over Metz goalkeeper Jonathan Fischer from Corentin Tolisso’s pass in the 11th minute.

Ruben Kluivert, son of former Netherlands striker Patrick, doubled the advantage five minutes later with his first goal for Lyon.

Former Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton made it three just after the half-hour mark before Koffi Kouao pulled one back for Metz.

Endrick raced clear from the halfway line and rounded off a one-sided first half with a cool finish.

Habib Diallo again cut the deficit for the struggling hosts, but Endrick completed his hattrick with three minutes remaining from the penalty spot.

Earlier, Nice ended their eight-match winless run in the league by defeating fellow strugglers Nantes 4-1 to move seven points clear of the bottom three.

Paris FC were held to a goalless draw by Angers but are now six points ahead of Nantes, who occupy the relegation play-off spot in 16th.