Former France striker Benzema switches Saudi clubs

Al-Ittihad’s French forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring in the King’s Cup final against Qadsiah FC. (AFP pic)

RIYADH : French striker Karim Benzema, who fell out with his club Al-Ittihad, has joined another Saudi club, Al-Hilal, the current league leaders, where he has signed an 18 month contract, the Riyadh club said yesterday.

“Karim Benzema is officially Hilali,” the club announced on social media.

“The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, who scored eight goals in 14 league matches this season, joined on a free transfer,” his new club added.

The 38-year-old did not take part in Al-Ittihad’s last two matches because he was unhappy with the extension offer he received, media reported.

Benzema reportedly received an offer from Michael Emenalo, sporting director of the Saudi league, which he considered “insulting” as it would amount to “playing for free”, apart from his image rights, according to his entourage.

The former France international moved to Saudi Arabia in 2023 after 14 seasons with Real Madrid.

Last season he scored 21 goals as Al-Ittihad won the league.

This season Al-Ittihad trail leaders Al-Hilal by 12 points.

Al-Hilal, who play in Riyadh, and Al-Ittihad, in Jeddah, are both owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).