Warisan man slams ‘fabricated claims’ about riot and resignation

Warisan information chief Azis Jamman said the party’s general assembly proceeded in an orderly manner; any suggestion that a commotion took place was baseless and a distortion. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Warisan information chief Azis Jamman has denied claims making the rounds on social media that a riot, purportedly sparked by his supporters, broke out at the party’s annual general assembly yesterday.

“There were no riots as claimed. The general assembly proceeded in an orderly manner and any suggestion that a commotion took place is baseless and a distortion,” he said in a statement.

He was responding to a screenshot currently being circulated on social media claiming that a riot broke out because many Warisan members wanted him to replace Shafie Apdal as party president over the party’s failure to capture the state in last month’s polls.

Rumours that Azis had quit the party, with immediate effect, had also been widely circulated.

Azis said such claims were false and misleading as he had never incited his supporters, adding that such allegations were made by those who wanted to give the impression that Warisan was divided.

He also said the claim about members’ dissatisfaction with Shafie was a malicious narrative, while the allegation that he had quit Warisan was clearly a lie.

“I have not left Warisan nor have I made any announcement to that effect,” he said. Azis said he took any attempt to smear the party’s image with “irresponsible narratives” seriously. I would like to advise the party against believing or spreading such fake news.”