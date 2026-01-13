Bersatu had no hand in Perlis crisis, Muhyiddin maintains

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said he had explained to the party’s Supreme Council at length the circumstances leading to his decision to resign as PN chairman. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin has again denied claims that his party had a hand in the Perlis political crisis, insisting that neither he nor it undermined PAS, their ally in Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“We want to deny in the strongest terms that Bersatu was involved. Bersatu was never involved,” he told reporters after a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council last night.

Also present was Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah, who was made the menteri besar of Perlis after PAS’s Shukri Ramli resigned due to health reasons.

The political crisis in Perlis last month was sparked after eight PN assemblymen, three of whom were from PAS, withdrew their support for Shukri.

The move prompted claims by the Islamic party suggesting that it had been betrayed by its allies.

On Dec 27, Muhyiddin denied that the party had instructed its five assemblymen in Perlis to withdraw their support for Shukri as menteri besar.

He said Bersatu only submitted the names of its candidates for the post after being told to do so by the Perlis ruler’s office.

Last night, the former prime minister, who stepped down as PN chairman effective Jan 1, dismissed allegations that Bersatu had attempted to sabotage PAS.

“We also want to deny accusations by others who say we are traitors. I personally was not involved in the entire episode,” he said.

He also said the Bersatu Supreme Council had discussed his resignation as chairman of the opposition coalition.

He said he had explained to the council at length the circumstances leading to his decision.

“While there were differing views over my resignation, the council respected my decision,” he added.

Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali said the council also heard Abu Bakar’s explanation of the Perlis crisis and was satisfied with his account.

“The council however regrets accusations that the party betrayed the agreements among PN components,” he said in a statement also denying the party’s involvement in the Perlis crisis.

He said the council had looked into PN’s direction in preparation for the 16th general election.

“We take note of Bersatu’s stance to remain a loyal ally in PN,” he added.