16-year-old pleads guilty to hurting police chief during Kg Sg Baru eviction

Former Dang Wangi police chief Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman was hit with a rock during the eviction operation at Kampung Sungai Baru in Kuala Lumpur last September.

PETALING JAYA : A teenager has pleaded guilty to causing hurt to former Dang Wangi police chief Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman during an eviction operation at Kampung Sungai Baru in Kuala Lumpur last September.

The 16-year-old entered his plea after the charge was read to him before magistrate Nur Farahain Roslan in Kuala Lumpur, Bernama reported.

The charge, framed under Section 332 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, provides for a jail term of up to three years or a fine, or both.

The offence was committed between 10.50am and 11.14am at Jalan Datuk Abdul Malik in Kampung Sungai Baru on Sept 11.

The court set bail at RM500 with one surety and scheduled Feb 4 for submission of the probation report before sentencing.

In another magistrates’ court, the same teenager, a 17-year-old and five men were charged with taking part in an unlawful assembly in the same incident.

Framed under Section 145 of the Penal Code, the charge provides for up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The five men are Sopirman Yunus, 31, Redzuan Kamal Abdul Rahman, 19, Fallah Islahudden Shah Abdul Fattah, 20, Ariffin Abu Bakar, 56, and Azhar Salleh, 36. All pleaded guilty except Ariffin.

Sopirman, Redzuan, Fallah and Azhar were fined RM3,500 each, in default six months’ imprisonment.

Magistrate Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri set bail at RM500 each for the two teenagers, pending their probation reports.

Ariffin was allowed bail of RM2,800 with one surety.

The court set Feb 4 for remention of the case.