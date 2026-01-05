Sungai Buloh PAS chief claims trial to unlawful assembly charge

PAS’s Zaharudin Muhammad is accused of joining the gathering with seven others at Jalan Datuk Abdul Malik from 10.50am to 11.14am on Sept 11, 2025.

PETALING JAYA : Sungai Buloh PAS chief Zaharudin Muhammad claimed trial in the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court today to participating in an unlawful assembly during an eviction operation at Kampung Sungai Baru last September.

Zaharudin, 50, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him before magistrate Farah Nabihah Dan, Kosmo reported.

He was accused of joining the gathering with seven others at Jalan Datuk Abdul Malik from 10.50am to 11.14am on Sept 11, 2025.

The charge was framed under Section 145 of the Penal Code for “joining or continuing in an unlawful assembly after it had been ordered to disperse”. The offence carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Wirna Arifin sought bail of RM5,000, but Zaharudin’s lawyer Latheefa Koya asked for a lower sum, saying her client was the family’s sole breadwinner.

The court set bail at RM2,000 and fixed Feb 24 for mention.

Last Friday, a teenager pleaded guilty to causing hurt to former Dang Wangi police chief Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman during the same operation.

In another magistrates’ court, the same teenager, a 17-year-old and five men were charged with taking part in an unlawful assembly at the same event.

The five men are Sopirman Yunus, 31, Redzuan Kamal Abdul Rahman, 19, Fallah Islahudden Shah Abdul Fattah, 20, Ariffin Abu Bakar, 56, and Azhar Salleh, 36. All pleaded guilty except Ariffin.