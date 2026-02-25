Better things to discuss in Dewan than seating arrangements, Tun Faisal told

PAS’s Syahir Sulaiman said it would be better for Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz to focus on issues affecting the people.

PETALING JAYA : A PAS leader has urged Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz to refrain from issuing statements that could strain ties between the two parties, saying there are more pertinent matters to raise in Parliament than seating arrangements.

Syahir Sulaiman said opposition MPs had many national issues to debate in the Dewan Rakyat, including matters related to Malaysia’s trade deal with the US, the Auditor-General’s Report and the bill to limit the prime minister’s tenure.

He said where MPs sat and positions in the opposition bloc were not a priority.

“It is better for the information chief to focus on issues affecting the people and strengthen the social media machinery instead of attacking friends,” the Bachok MP said on Facebook.

He was commenting on a news report quoting Tun Faisal as saying that any delays in deciding on the seating arrangements of MPs who were sacked from Bersatu could tarnish the image of the opposition coalition.

Syahir, the PAS assistant secretary-general, said such matters should be left to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) leadership to resolve.

“We only just named a new PN chairman and he has yet to even warm the seat. Let the dust settle first,” he added.

Syahir also said that Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin had contacted his PAS counterpart, Abdul Hadi Awang, about the opposition leader’s post, and that such acts were exemplary.

He said it was understood that Hadi had told Muhyiddin that he (Hadi) could not make a unilateral decision, and would raise the matter at the next PN Supreme Council meeting.

“Which is why we never pushed for new seating arrangements for the PN chairman,” he said.

He also said there was no issue if Bersatu was eyeing the post of opposition leader, describing it as a matter that could be discussed.