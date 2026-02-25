Rohingya man charged with wife’s murder

The Kota Tinggi magistrates’ court denied Rashidullah Mong Fumiyah bail and fixed April 22 for case mention pending the chemistry, forensic and autopsy reports. (Bernama pic)

KOTA TINGGI : A Rohingya man was charged in the magistrates’ court here today with the murder of his pregnant wife and culpable homicide of her unborn child on Feb 13.

Rashidullah Mong Fumiyah, 35, nodded when the charges were read to him before magistrate Nurkhalida Farhana Abu Bakar.

No plea was recorded for the murder case as it falls under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

Rashidullah, a barber, is alleged to have killed his wife, Fazanah Eskar, 34, in the early hours of Feb 13 at a house in Kampung Makam.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The court denied bail and fixed April 22 for case mention pending the chemistry, forensic and autopsy reports.

Rashidullah was also accused of striking his wife’s head with a mortar and pestle, causing her death and that of her unborn child at the same location and time.

The charge, under Section 316 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.

Rashidullah said he understood the charge and potential punishment but did not enter a plea. He wept, apologised and asked for a reduced sentence.

“I am sorry. I am a Muslim. But this is Malaysia’s law. If God punishes me, I will accept it,” he said after repeated questioning by the interpreter and magistrate.

The court set March 18 for the next mention to allow a Myanmar-language interpreter to be present.

Deputy public prosecutor Eizlan Azhar appeared for the prosecution while Rashidullah was unrepresented.