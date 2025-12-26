Don’t be provoked into insulting the courts, Najib urges supporters

Najib Razak said he will continue to defend his rights through the available channels. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Former prime minister Najib Razak has urged supporters to remain calm and rational as well as to refrain from insulting the courts following his conviction of abuse of power and money laundering in his 1MDB case.

Najib said he will continue to defend his rights through the available channels, adding that he remained confident in the country’s judicial process despite the High Court’s decision today.

“I ask all Malaysians to remain calm, rational and prudent, as well as to not be influenced or involved in any form of provocation that can affect national harmony or insult the legal process.

“Differences of opinions should be expressed in a manner that is mature, proper and based on the law.

“I urge all Malaysians to evaluate this matter calmly and rationally, not merely from the perspective of my fate as an individual, but for the sake of the future of our national institutions and the principles we all uphold,” he said in an open letter tonight.

The former Pekan MP said all he wanted was to ensure justice for himself, uphold the integrity of the Federal Constitution, and defend the rule of law.

“Despite today’s decision, I remain confident in the judicial process of our country,” he said.

Najib’s letter was read by his lawyer, Shafee Abdullah, at a press conference following the jail sentence and fine handed down by the High Court in Putrajaya.

The court had earlier sentenced him to 15 years in prison and fined him RM11.387 billion following his conviction in his 1MDB case.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered his jail term to begin in 2028, after he completes his six-year prison sentence in the SRC International case.

The High Court had found Najib guilty of 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering involving RM2.28 billion in 1MDB funds deposited into his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.