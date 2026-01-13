Football coach nabbed over alleged sodomy of teen

Kota Tinggi police chief Yusof Othman said the suspect has been remanded for four days and the case is being investigated for unnatural sex without consent.

PETALING JAYA : A football coach in his 50s has been arrested for allegedly sodomising and molesting a 15-year-old boy in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

Kota Tinggi police chief Yusof Othman said the suspect was detained on Jan 9, the same day the victim lodged a police report, Harian Metro reported.

“Acting on the report, police arrested the suspect to assist in the investigation. The suspect has been remanded for four days,” he was quoted as saying.

Yusof said the alleged offence reportedly occurred on Jan 8 at a small hut in front of the suspect’s house.

He said the suspect is also the victim’s neighbour.

The case is being investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code for unnatural sex without consent, which provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty.

“We are continuing with the investigation, and the findings will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further instructions regarding prosecution,” Yusof added.