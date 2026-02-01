‘Bedak lady’ of Kota Bharu knocked down while crossing road

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after an elderly woman was knocked down by a car while crossing the road. (Facebook pic)

KOTA BHARU : An elderly woman in her 70s, known to locals as the “Bedak lady”, has died in hospital after she was knocked down by a car while crossing the road this morning.

The victim, Tengku Jariah Hanna Tuan Ismail, was known as “Moksu Bedak Sejuk” for her use of the traditional rice powder on her face, and for her friendly demeanour.

She was believed to be crossing the road in front of a Shell petrol station on Jalan Sultan Ibrahim here at about 7.35 am when the accident occurred.

District police chief Azmir Damiri said she was knocked down by a car travelling from KB Mall towards the padang roundabout.

“Due to the close distance, the driver, who was travelling in his rightful lane, was unable to avoid the collision,” Azmir said in a statement today.

Tengku Jariah was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead. The car driver was unhurt.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.