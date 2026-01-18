Father and 2 young sons killed in road crash

Firefighters used special equipment to extricate the driver, who was found pinned to his seat. (JBPM pic)

KULIM : A man and his two young sons were killed today when a car from the opposite lane crashed into their vehicle on the Kulim-Mahang road.

Kulim deputy police chief Tengku Faisal Yeng said the three victims died on the spot. They were Syazwan Surodjidin, 25, and his two sons, Aqeel Afnan, 4, and Affan Mikhael, 2.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash occurred when a Proton S70, driven by 27-year-old Aqlan Marwan Toha, lost control, veered into the opposite lane and collided with the car carrying the three victims at about 5pm,” he said in a statement.

The fire and rescue department said special equipment was used to extricate the driver, who was found pinned to his seat.