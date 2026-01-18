Be prepared for emergencies in Tehran airspace, CAAM tells pilots

More than 3,000 people have died in Iran’s nationwide protests calling for the end of clerical rule in the Islamic republic. (AFP pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian pilots and air operators have been advised to be prepared for emergencies when flying in and around Iran’s capital Tehran in view of the deteriorating security situation and heightened regional tensions.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said the escalating civil unrest, heightened internal security operations and increasing geopolitical tension pose heightened risks to the safety of international civil aviation.

The authority’s CEO Norazman Mahmud said the situations that may arise include the activation of air defence systems, the use of all-altitude missiles and drones, military aircraft operations, and heightened surveillance measures.

CAAM recommended that aircraft carry additional fuel in case of potential in-flight diversions, be ready with means to overcome potential electronic jamming and interference, and ensure the state of equipment for identification of the aircraft by military or security units.

“Short-notice airspace restrictions and closures have been implemented, and further restrictions or shutdowns should be anticipated as the situation remains volatile and subject to rapid change,” he said.

Yesterday, Reuters reported that more than 3,000 people have died in Iran following weeks of nationwide protests calling for the end of clerical rule in the Islamic republic.