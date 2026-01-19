Grab probes claims of delivery riders soliciting tips

The e-hailing and delivery services operator Grab said customers are under no obligation to give tips to its delivery riders.

PETALING JAYA : Delivery services operator Grab is looking into claims that several delivery riders had solicited tips from customers, in the wake of a Facebook post that shared screenshots of messages allegedly sent by a Grab user.

In the post, three delivery riders allegedly asked a customer for tips after citing reasons such as needing money for petrol, while one allegedly attempted to sell additional food items after being turned down.

In response Grab told FMT that it would investigate the matter and take appropriate disciplinary action against the delivery riders involved. The company said its code of conduct prohibits its delivery riders from asking for or soliciting tips from customers.

The company said tipping on its platform is strictly voluntary. “Our official policy states that tipping is entirely optional and should be treated as a recognition for excellent service rendered,” the company said. Customers are under no obligation to do so.