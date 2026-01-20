Kijal rep appeals against sedition conviction

Kijal assemblyman Razali Idris was fined RM2,000 by the Kuala Lumpur sessions court for making seditious remarks during a by-election event at Padang Astaka Chukai in Kemaman, Terengganu, on Nov 10, 2023.

PETALING JAYA : Kijal assemblyman Razali Idris has filed an appeal to set aside his conviction for making seditious statements three years ago, his lawyer Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud says.

Awang Armadajaya said a notice of appeal was filed last week as his client was dissatisfied with the outcome.

On Jan 5, Kuala Lumpur sessions court judge Norma Ismail found Razali guilty of the charge as he failed to raise reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case after his defence was called.

She fined him RM2,000 and ordered that he serve a three-month jail sentence should he fail to pay the sum.

Razali had paid the fine.

He was accused of uttering seditious remarks during a by-election event at Padang Astaka Chukai in Kemaman, Terengganu, on Nov 10, 2023.

He had questioned the difference in treatment received by deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, after Zahid was conditionally discharged of 47 corruption charges.

Syed Saddiq was acquitted of his criminal breach of trust and money laundering charges last year.

Awang Armadajaya said Razali was still an assemblyman despite the fine. He would have been disqualified if the court had fined him more than RM2,000 or handed him a jail sentence of over a year.