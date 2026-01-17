Terengganu Umno delegate recalls ‘bitter’ cooperation with PAS under MN

Dungun Umno deputy chief Nurhisam Johari expressed disappointment over PAS’s attitude and conduct when both parties worked together under Muafakat Nasional.

KUALA LUMPUR : A Terengganu Umno delegate recalled the “bitterness” they experienced while working with PAS under Muafakat Nasional (MN) in the state, expressing disappointment with the Islamic party’s many tricks.

Nurhisam Johari, who is Dungun Umno deputy chief, said the state chapter had to endure various issues while cooperating with PAS.

“We were subjected to deception and were sidelined, with all kinds of excuses (given).

“Just as in states where DAP is present and people are frustrated with DAP’s antics, we in Terengganu were even more disappointed with PAS’s attitude and conduct,” he said at the Umno general assembly at the World Trade Centre here today.

MN was a short-lived political alliance formed by PAS and Umno in September 2019 with the intention of consolidating the Malay-Muslim vote.

Nurhisam, who was debating the party president’s policy speech, warned that Terengganu Umno could face defeat if a general election were held soon.

“This does not mean we are surrendering before the fight. However, we must acknowledge the reality: the political landscape and sentiment in Terengganu are very different from other states.

“Without a more structured strategy and coordinated efforts, our chances of reclaiming Terengganu would be slim,” he said.

He urged the central Umno leadership to grant state chapters autonomy in choosing political alliances, especially when it involves PAS and DAP.

“This step is necessary to ensure that the cooperation is not only relevant and acceptable within the party but also resonates with the people of Terengganu as a whole,” he said.