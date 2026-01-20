M’sia seeking written assurance from US on trade pact, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade has not been finalised and there is still room for discussions. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The government is seeking written assurance from the US that Malaysia’s economic sovereignty will not be affected under the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade or ART, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar told the Dewan Rakyat that the government’s main concern was a clause in the agreement that might limit Malaysia’s freedom to determine its own policy direction.

“That assurance (about Malaysia’s economic sovereignty) was given by the US trade representative to the minister.

“For now, we consider it sufficient, but it would be better if the assurance were put in writing. These are matters that are being addressed before we finalise the agreement.

“This agreement has not been finalised and there is still room for discussions … Therefore, enforcement has not yet taken place,” he said during Ministers’ Question Time.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik) regarding concerns that the trade agreement could limit the government’s ability to freely implement domestic policies.

Commenting more broadly on foreign policy, Anwar said consultations with the Attorney-General’s Chambers found no need to amend the existing laws due to the country’s trade agreements which remained consistent with the Federal Constitution.

However, he acknowledged pressure from major powers such as the US and China, which use trade instruments, technology, and food supply chain security as tools of diplomacy.

“To balance these influences, Malaysia will strengthen consensus within Asean and employ more prudent diplomacy,” he said.

Gaza ‘board of peace’

Anwar also said Malaysia was taking a cautious approach to the proposed establishment of US president Donald Trump’s Gaza “board of peace”, questioning the credibility of its members.

He noted strong objections to the involvement of former UK prime minister Tony Blair due to his role in the Iraq war.

“We support any effort to ensure peace, but we have critical views regarding the formation of this committee and its members,” he said, adding that foreign minister Mohamad Hasan had been instructed to obtain the full list of board members.

He added that no peace initiative could be considered reasonable or fair as long as Israel did not halt its attacks on Gaza.

Anwar also expressed Malaysia’s official support for Denmark in rejecting any attempts by the US to annex Greenland, and called for the release of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife from US custody in accordance with the principles of international law.