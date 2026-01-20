PAS man bemoans unruly behaviour from ‘imported’ festivals

Permatang Pauh MP Fawwaz Jan also asked whether the government would impose stricter laws to discourage drink driving. (AFP pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A PAS MP has bemoaned the apparently unruly behaviour of young Malaysians during the recent New Year’s Eve celebrations, linking it to “imported” festivals like Halloween.

Fawwaz Jan (PN-Permatang Pauh) said he felt sad after seeing viral videos of youths ushering in 2026 by patronising nightclubs and consuming alcohol.

“Do agencies like the police, local councils, home ministry and health ministry conduct monitoring and enforcement operations during festive seasons, or for ‘imported’ festivities like Halloween and others, to curb immoral activities?

“Is the government serious about addressing this issue and strengthening the identity and character of our youths?” he asked when debating the king’s speech in the Dewan Rakyat.

Fawwaz, the Penang PAS information chief, also asked whether the government planned to impose stricter laws to discourage drink driving, saying many fatalities were caused by drunk drivers.

He called for drunk drivers who caused the death of others to immediately be required to financially compensate the next of kin of victims.

“If this measure is not carried out, it would be a great injustice to the victims and their families,” he added.

Amendments to the Road Transport Act came into force in October 2020 to provide much heavier penalties for traffic offenders, including reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Currently, those charged with causing death while driving under the influence face between 10 and 15 years in prison, and a RM50,000 to RM100,000 fine, if convicted.

On Oct 30, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said fatal accidents caused by road users under the influence made up less than 0.5% of all fatal road accidents nationwide between 2022 and June last year.