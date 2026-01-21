Perlis Umno can’t rely on Bersatu-PAS rift to retake state, says youth leader

Perlis Umno Youth information chief Azhar Sudin said Umno should focus on contesting solo against PAS in Perlis, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, which are currently governed by the Islamic party. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Perlis Umno must not rely solely on the fallout between Bersatu and PAS over the appointment of the menteri besar to recapture the state, a youth leader has warned.

Azhar Sudin, the state chapter’s youth information chief, said the crisis that unfolded late last year could offer Umno an advantage in the 16th general election (GE16) if the party uses the opportunity strategically.

“The PN (Perikatan Nasional) crisis in Perlis is a strong opportunity, but Umno must adopt a more suitable approach so that it is accepted by voters,” he told FMT on the sidelines of the 2025 Umno general assembly.

“Umno should contest solo and capitalise on what has happened in Perlis PN to win at least eight state seats.”

The crisis saw the menteri besar post shift from PAS to Bersatu after Shukri Ramli resigned on Dec 25 last year, citing health reasons. Bersatu’s Abu Bakar Hamzah was sworn in to replace him.

Eight PN assemblymen, including three from PAS, had reportedly signed statutory declarations withdrawing their support for Shukri, undermining his simple majority in the state assembly.

PAS later suspended the memberships of Saad Seman (Chuping), Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), while Perlis state assembly speaker Rus’ele Eizan announced that the seats had been vacated.

The crisis also triggered criticism of Bersatu by some PAS leaders, and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as coalition chairman effective Jan 1. The position remains vacant.

Azhar said Umno should focus on contesting solo against PAS in the so-called SG4 states – Perlis, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan – which are currently governed by the Islamic party.

“In these states, Umno’s real opponent is PAS, not Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

Kedah Umno communications chief Syed Mohd Johan Rizal Syed Unan Mashri agreed, saying the party must contest on its own in the SG4 states.

“I hope Umno’s central leadership pays more attention to the SG4 states. We are exhausted because we have no power at the state level, and our efforts are insufficient to advance the unity government’s agenda,” he said.

“In Kedah, we currently have no seats, and reclaiming the state may not be a priority. The leadership seems more focused on other states.”

He warned that without support, Kedah risked becoming another long-term PAS stronghold like Kelantan.

“There needs to be political will, including for changes in leadership, because we have nothing to lose,” he added.