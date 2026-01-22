Bersatu turmoil may see members return to Umno, say analysts

For Bersatu members disillusioned with Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership, a return to Umno would appear logical.

PETALING JAYA : Analysts say Bersatu’s internal turmoil could drive both its leaders and grassroots members back to Umno, which appears ready and willing to accept their return.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said Bersatu grassroots view the party as a “sinking ship” due to its spat with its Perikatan Nasional ally, PAS, in the wake of the Perlis political crisis.

“I think the grassroots’ disillusionment (with Bersatu) will lead them to re-join Umno,” he told FMT.

Umno, Azmi said, was a “natural” choice for those wanting to quit Bersatu since the Muhyiddin Yassin-led party began as an Umno splinter.

“Bersatu was formed as an alternative to Umno. So, its ideology and principles are basically parallel to Umno.”

On Jan 15, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would welcome the return of MPs who defected to Bersatu.

Umno suffered a slew of defections after Barisan Nasional fell from power in 2018.

Among the MPs who switched camps were current opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin, Sabah Bersatu chief Ronald Kiandee and Wanita Bersatu chief Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya shared a similar view, saying the general disillusionment experienced by Bersatu members may see them jump ship.

“The current political landscape is drawing Malay leaders to return to organisations like Umno that are more seasoned and have a grassroots presence as well as an established track record in administering the country,” he said when contacted.

Awang Azman noted that Umno could strengthen its grassroots by extending an olive branch to former members now in Bersatu.

He said the return of former Umno leaders would strengthen the party’s leadership by drawing on their political experience and networks.

Special panel may prove successful

Commenting on the establishment of a committee to review and approve the return of former Umno members, Awang Azman said the mechanism could pave the way for many ex-members to rejoin the party in the medium term.

Azmi noted that the success of the panel—announced by Zahid at the Umno general assembly—would hinge on its autonomy to make final decisions on the admissions.