Govt to share ART review proposal with opposition, says Johari

Investment, trade and industry minister Johari Ghani said last month that the ministry would examine the ART and pursue renegotiation if any terms are found to be against the country’s interests.

KUALA LUMPUR : Investment, trade and industry minister Johari Ghani has agreed to share a proposal for a review of the Malaysia-US Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) with the opposition via the bipartisan parliamentary caucus established to examine the deal.

Johari said there was a need to address issues arising from the trade deal that had caused widespread misconceptions, such as concerns over national sovereignty, and to resolve them before the deal is ratified.

“My commitment to the Larut MP is that when I have already (prepared) a proposal, we can discuss it,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat.

The minister was responding to opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut), who urged the government to involve the parliamentary caucus in the review exercise.

“We need to sit and think (about the trade deal) together and ensure that the law is followed. Then we bring the matter to Parliament, then to the Conference of Rulers and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. These are the processes that need to be carried out,” Hamzah said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government was seeking written assurance from the US that Malaysia’s economic sovereignty would not be affected under the ART.

Anwar said the government’s main concern was a clause in the agreement that might limit Malaysia’s freedom to determine its own policy direction.

He also said that the agreement had not been finalised, and that there was still room for discussion.

Malaysia signed the trade deal with the US on Oct 26, a move criticised by several quarters who claimed it was unconstitutional and would undermine the country’s economic sovereignty by forcing Putrajaya to follow Washington’s rules and regulations on trade and investment.

Responding to the critics, Anwar said the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) was consulted on the deal before it was signed, and insisted that Malaysia could terminate the agreement if necessary.

The AGC also said that Malaysia’s sovereignty and national interests remained fully protected under the ART, and that the implementation of obligations and commitments under the agreement was subject to domestic law and the applicable domestic procedures.

