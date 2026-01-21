KL-S’pore bus operators given more time to use old pickup points

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook at the Lalaport Transportation Hub in Bukit Bintang City Centre, one of the new terminals being prepared for KL-Singapore express bus services. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Express bus operators serving the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore route have been granted a moratorium to continue operating from their current pick-up points while the Lalaport Transportation Hub at Bukit Bintang City Centre is prepared for full operations.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said the operators must relocate once the Lalaport hub and other designated terminals are fully ready.

“We are still allowing them to operate from their current locations, but they must comply once these facilities are ready. That is why we are giving them a moratorium. But the moment everything is in place, they have to move here,” he told a press conference after a site visit to the hub today.

He said the ministry’s move was aimed at ending unsafe and disorganised roadside boarding in congested areas, particularly in front of hotels and shopping complexes, which pose risks to passengers and traffic flow.

Loke previously dismissed claims that Aeroline and other operators were being forced to operate only from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Bandar Tasik Selatan, Kuala Lumpur.

The Lalaport hub will serve as a central express bus and tourist transport hub, integrated with the Hang Tuah LRT and monorail stations. Other designated shopping-mall hubs include 1 Utama in Petaling Jaya, IOI City Mall in Putrajaya, and Sunway Pyramid.

The hubs are being developed mainly for Kuala Lumpur-Singapore express bus services without competing with TBS or Terminal Bersepadu Gombak, which serve domestic long-distance routes.

Current facilities at Lalaport include a centralised ticketing system, 11 bus bays, and nearby access to rail services.

Loke said the target is to have Lalaport fully upgraded and licensed by February, after which operators will be required to move in, adding that three to four operators have already expressed interest.

However, he said several improvements are still needed, including clearer signage from the Hang Tuah LRT station, a larger waiting lounge, and better passenger information systems such as LED departure boards.

“The walk from the LRT to the hub is about 250m, and people can get lost. Signage and passenger information must be added and improved so that it can function properly as a transport hub,” he said.